Mobile County, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Mobile, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKDtiCc00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Mobile, AL metro area consists of Mobile County and Washington County. As of April 24, there were 27,153.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mobile residents, 9.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Mobile metro area, Mobile County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 27,337.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Mobile County, the most of any county in Mobile, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 22,550.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Mobile.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mobile metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mobile, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,727 28,716.6 672 441.3
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,373 28,244.3 624 544.4
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,754 27,985.0 647 629.7
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 303,471 27,961.2 3,772 347.5
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,448 27,454.6 652 442.6
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,937 27,153.3 1,704 395.7
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,903 27,087.4 1,037 413.7
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,579 26,114.3 679 319.0
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 96,602 25,860.9 1,584 424.0
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 114,514 25,057.6 1,251 273.7
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,720 24,768.6 743 501.2
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,699 23,393.4 338 209.7

PUBLIC HEALTH
