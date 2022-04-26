These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 60,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,103 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Lynchburg has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Lynchburg has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,909 infections in the city of Lynchburg, or 24,846 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lynchburg than they are across all of the Lynchburg area, however. There have been a total of 332 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Lynchburg, in line with 329 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lynchburg City, VA 24,846 19,909 332 266 2 Appomattox County, VA 24,324 3,789 334 52 3 Amherst County, VA 22,668 7,227 276 88 4 Campbell County, VA 22,367 12,340 386 213 5 Bedford County, VA 21,765 16,957 305 238

