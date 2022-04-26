These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 90,045 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,546 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,529 infections in Lampasas County, or 26,788 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 436 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lampasas County, TX 26,788 5,529 436 90 2 Coryell County, TX 23,275 17,547 280 211 3 Bell County, TX 19,568 66,969 262 896

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .