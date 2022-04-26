ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtdmz00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 90,045 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,546 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,529 infections in Lampasas County, or 26,788 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 436 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lampasas County, TX 26,788 5,529 436 90
2 Coryell County, TX 23,275 17,547 280 211
3 Bell County, TX 19,568 66,969 262 896

CultureMap Houston

Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Irion County's Rodeo Family

MERTZON, TX -- Life on the road as a rodeo performer most likely involves driving from one end of the country to the other while praying the next run in the arena is enough to pay the bills. For Don Coffell, he did just that and was lucky enough to make rodeo part of his professional and personal life.
IRION COUNTY, TX
Valley Morning Star

A&M AgriLife tick researchers awarded $1 million

Texas A&M AgriLife has received $1 million in federal grant funds to further research into ways to prevent cattle fever tick infestations. The first of the twin projects to be funded is a study to identify synthetic molecules to be developed into treatments that kill cattle fever ticks but are nontoxic for livestock or humans.
AGRICULTURE
