Blacksburg, VA

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtZCx00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 37,508 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,570 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Radford has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,929 infections in the city of Radford, or 27,958 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Radford have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Blacksburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 295 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Radford, compared to 240 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Radford City, VA 27,958 4,929 295 52
2 Giles County, VA 24,135 4,058 297 50
3 Pulaski County, VA 21,143 7,238 397 136
4 Montgomery County, VA 19,110 18,727 154 151
5 Floyd County, VA 16,316 2,556 313 49

