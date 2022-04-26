These Are the Counties in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 63,246 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,553 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Columbus has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chattahoochee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,454 infections in Chattahoochee County, or 69,230 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chattahoochee County than they are across all of the Columbus area, however. There have been a total of 204 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chattahoochee County, compared to 355 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Chattahoochee County, GA 69,230 7,454 204 22 2 Muscogee County, GA 19,387 38,129 415 817 3 Harris County, GA 18,077 6,072 333 112 4 Marion County, GA 17,834 1,513 589 50 5 Russell County, AL 17,312 10,078 156 91

