COVID-19: How Cases in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKDtUnK00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA metro area consists of Douglas County, Sarpy County, Pottawattamie County, and five other counties. As of April 24, there were 26,578.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Omaha residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Sarpy County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 27,496.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Sarpy County, the most of any county in Omaha-Council Bluffs, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Mills County, there were 22,302.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Omaha-Council Bluffs.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
36540 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 931,779 247,656 26,578.8 1,844 197.9
24260 Grand Island, NE 75,480 19,438 25,752.5 172 227.9
30700 Lincoln, NE 330,329 81,852 24,778.9 336 101.7

beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
States With the Most Job Openings

Bolstered by strong job growth, the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers, as the number of unfilled jobs has hit multi-decade highs in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more […]
IMMIGRATION
