College Station, TX

These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtS1s00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 69,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,550 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across College Station-Bryan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Burleson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,009 infections in Burleson County, or 28,041 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Burleson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the College Station area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 369 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Burleson County, compared to 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Burleson County, TX 28,041 5,009 369 66
2 Brazos County, TX 27,566 60,422 186 408
3 Robertson County, TX 26,821 4,530 456 77

TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#College Station Bryan
