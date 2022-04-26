These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,116,528 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,189 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,248 infections in Jefferson County, or 25,362 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jefferson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 231 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 177 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jefferson County, WV 25,362 14,248 231 130 2 Manassas Park City, VA 23,041 3,784 164 27 3 Culpeper County, VA 22,458 11,330 295 149 4 Manassas City, VA 22,006 9,123 169 70 5 Warren County, VA 21,732 8,573 393 155 6 Stafford County, VA 21,139 30,443 122 175 7 Prince William County, VA 20,935 95,619 161 737 8 District of Columbia District, DC 20,576 140,845 195 1,333 9 Spotsylvania County, VA 20,547 27,001 227 298 10 Alexandria City, VA 19,820 31,020 119 186 11 Prince George's County, MD 18,934 171,583 237 2,144 12 Fauquier County, VA 18,905 13,066 204 141 13 Fredericksburg City, VA 18,698 5,323 148 42 14 Arlington County, VA 18,578 43,065 139 322 15 Frederick County, MD 18,474 45,903 210 521 16 Clarke County, VA 18,281 2,626 292 42 17 Loudoun County, VA 17,892 68,910 99 381 18 Charles County, MD 17,888 28,204 223 351 19 Montgomery County, MD 16,373 170,296 195 2,032 20 Fairfax County, VA 15,680 179,307 126 1,444 21 Falls Church City, VA 14,694 2,067 114 16 22 Rappahannock County, VA 13,953 1,023 136 10 23 Calvert County, MD 12,277 11,182 159 145 24 Fairfax City, VA 8,326 1,987 176 42

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .