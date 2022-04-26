These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,116,528 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,189 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.
The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,248 infections in Jefferson County, or 25,362 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Jefferson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 231 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 177 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Jefferson County, WV
|25,362
|14,248
|231
|130
|2
|Manassas Park City, VA
|23,041
|3,784
|164
|27
|3
|Culpeper County, VA
|22,458
|11,330
|295
|149
|4
|Manassas City, VA
|22,006
|9,123
|169
|70
|5
|Warren County, VA
|21,732
|8,573
|393
|155
|6
|Stafford County, VA
|21,139
|30,443
|122
|175
|7
|Prince William County, VA
|20,935
|95,619
|161
|737
|8
|District of Columbia District, DC
|20,576
|140,845
|195
|1,333
|9
|Spotsylvania County, VA
|20,547
|27,001
|227
|298
|10
|Alexandria City, VA
|19,820
|31,020
|119
|186
|11
|Prince George's County, MD
|18,934
|171,583
|237
|2,144
|12
|Fauquier County, VA
|18,905
|13,066
|204
|141
|13
|Fredericksburg City, VA
|18,698
|5,323
|148
|42
|14
|Arlington County, VA
|18,578
|43,065
|139
|322
|15
|Frederick County, MD
|18,474
|45,903
|210
|521
|16
|Clarke County, VA
|18,281
|2,626
|292
|42
|17
|Loudoun County, VA
|17,892
|68,910
|99
|381
|18
|Charles County, MD
|17,888
|28,204
|223
|351
|19
|Montgomery County, MD
|16,373
|170,296
|195
|2,032
|20
|Fairfax County, VA
|15,680
|179,307
|126
|1,444
|21
|Falls Church City, VA
|14,694
|2,067
|114
|16
|22
|Rappahannock County, VA
|13,953
|1,023
|136
|10
|23
|Calvert County, MD
|12,277
|11,182
|159
|145
|24
|Fairfax City, VA
|8,326
|1,987
|176
|42
