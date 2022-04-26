ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

These Are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtNrT00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 120,104 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,827 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Wayne is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Whitley County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,668 infections in Whitley County, or 28,732 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Whitley County than they are across all of the Fort Wayne area, however. There have been a total of 250 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Whitley County, compared to 324 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Whitley County, IN 28,732 9,668 250 84
2 Allen County, IN 28,090 103,936 320 1,184
3 Wells County, IN 23,258 6,500 472 132

