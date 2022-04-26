ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtMyk00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Hattiesburg metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 42,426 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,518 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hattiesburg is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hattiesburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Forrest County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,006 infections in Forrest County, or 29,140 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Forrest County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hattiesburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 414 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Forrest County, compared to 361 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hattiesburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Forrest County, MS 29,140 22,006 414 313
2 Lamar County, MS 28,386 17,379 261 160
3 Perry County, MS 25,283 3,041 532 64

