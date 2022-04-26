ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtIRq00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 85,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,517 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Savannah has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bryan County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,121 infections in Bryan County, or 25,417 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bryan County than they are across all of the Savannah area, however. There have been a total of 254 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bryan County, compared to 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bryan County, GA 25,417 9,121 254 91
2 Effingham County, GA 22,403 13,148 329 193
3 Chatham County, GA 22,177 63,660 306 877

