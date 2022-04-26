ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtEuw00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 36,720 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,816 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dothan , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,572 infections in Henry County, or 26,699 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 438 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 502 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henry County, AL 26,699 4,572 438 75
2 Houston County, AL 24,611 25,682 484 505
3 Geneva County, AL 24,408 6,466 615 163

WJBF

Opelika and Stanhope Elmore schools to ensure safe baseball environment

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A heated doubleheader Friday between Opelika varsity baseball and Stanhope Elmore has administrators from both schools discussing modifications to game three on Saturday in Opelika.  “Opelika High School administrators have talked with Stanhope Elmore administrators, and we are taking appropriate measures for a safe game environment today. Parking will not be […]
OPELIKA, AL
