These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 363,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,310 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,864 infections in Scott County, or 33,121 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 446 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Scott County, IN
|33,121
|7,864
|446
|106
|2
|Washington County, KY
|32,806
|3,943
|491
|59
|3
|Henry County, KY
|30,176
|4,772
|304
|48
|4
|Jefferson County, KY
|29,409
|225,616
|298
|2,283
|5
|Spencer County, KY
|29,261
|5,339
|296
|54
|6
|Shelby County, KY
|28,457
|13,314
|336
|157
|7
|Oldham County, KY
|28,063
|18,346
|210
|137
|8
|Harrison County, IN
|27,244
|10,819
|348
|138
|9
|Bullitt County, KY
|27,097
|21,533
|267
|212
|10
|Clark County, IN
|26,913
|31,139
|342
|396
|11
|Trimble County, KY
|25,599
|2,211
|452
|39
|12
|Floyd County, IN
|24,691
|18,965
|391
|300
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0