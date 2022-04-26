These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 363,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,310 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,864 infections in Scott County, or 33,121 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 446 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Scott County, IN 33,121 7,864 446 106 2 Washington County, KY 32,806 3,943 491 59 3 Henry County, KY 30,176 4,772 304 48 4 Jefferson County, KY 29,409 225,616 298 2,283 5 Spencer County, KY 29,261 5,339 296 54 6 Shelby County, KY 28,457 13,314 336 157 7 Oldham County, KY 28,063 18,346 210 137 8 Harrison County, IN 27,244 10,819 348 138 9 Bullitt County, KY 27,097 21,533 267 212 10 Clark County, IN 26,913 31,139 342 396 11 Trimble County, KY 25,599 2,211 452 39 12 Floyd County, IN 24,691 18,965 391 300

