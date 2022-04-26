ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

These Are the Counties in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKDtC9U00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 32,774 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,045 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Winchester, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hampshire County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,841 infections in Hampshire County, or 25,001 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hampshire County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winchester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hampshire County, compared to 290 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hampshire County, WV 25,001 5,841 308 72
2 Frederick County, VA 24,196 20,604 287 244
3 Winchester City, VA 22,775 6,329 284 79

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Winchester, VA
Coronavirus
Winchester, VA
Government
Winchester, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Winchester, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Hampshire County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Hampshire County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
KRMG

Maryland bust nets $1M in drugs, 9 indictments, 34 guns

EASTON, Md. — Nine people have been indicted in connection with a drug bust conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland, authorities announced this week. In a Tuesday news release, Maryland State Police said the Caroline County Drug Task Force probe focused on “a drug-trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines” along the Eastern Shore.
PRESTON, MD
Virginia Mercury

Gill lice detected for first time in Virginia trout

Native brook trout in Virginia appear to be out of harm’s way when it comes to the recent detection of a nasty aquatic parasite called gill lice in Southwest Virginia.  Biologists from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources sent samples of gill lice found on rainbow trout in Blue Springs Creek in Smyth and Wythe […] The post Gill lice detected for first time in Virginia trout appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy