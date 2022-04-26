These Are the Counties in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 32,774 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,045 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Winchester, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hampshire County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,841 infections in Hampshire County, or 25,001 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hampshire County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winchester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hampshire County, compared to 290 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hampshire County, WV 25,001 5,841 308 72 2 Frederick County, VA 24,196 20,604 287 244 3 Winchester City, VA 22,775 6,329 284 79

