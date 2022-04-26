ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4 ways we can change our behaviour to adapt to the climate crisis

By Stefan Kaufman, Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 1 day ago

Only four months into 2022, and Australians have already watched several climate disasters unfold across the continent, from coral bleaching to devastating floods and bushfires . These are stark reminders of how climate change can wreak havoc on communities – destroying homes, lives and ecosystems.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently made it clear we can expect both more disasters and long-term environmental changes, even if we restrict global warming to the internationally agreed limit of 1.5℃ this century.

In its February report , the IPCC urged us to better adapt to challenges already locked in. This, however, can feel daunting when many measures required to adapt are outside our personal control, such as bolstering the national economy and reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s often problematic when complex challenges are framed narrowly as the responsibility of individuals to fix themselves. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that big shifts can come from many such changes. During the COVID pandemic, for example, many individual decisions made a huge difference to public health outcomes.

So how can we, personally, prepare for a future with not only more frequent natural disasters, but one that will also profoundly change the environment, communities and the economy? Let’s look at our options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BT7hh_0fKDt53e00
Yet another coral bleaching event has struck the Great Barrier Reef this year. Shutterstock

Adaptation in Australia

Adaptation in Australia has had peaks and troughs of attention, but there have been recent, positive developments.

In late 2021 the federal government released its update to the National Climate Resilience and Adaptation Strategy a blueprint to coordinate institutions, provide information on climate impacts, direct funding and monitor adaptation efforts.

Likewise, states and territories have developed comprehensive regional adaptation strategies and cross-institutional action plans .

Read more: Australia has taken a new climate adaptation blueprint to Glasgow. It's a good start but we need money and detail

Still, adaptation researchers and practitioners worldwide agree there’s a gap between the scale of adaptation challenges and the action required to meet them. Indeed, the IPCC recommends that adaptation requires both incremental and transformational change .

However, we are not – as individuals, communities, governments – well equiped to proactively making changes in response to seemingly distant and uncertain threats, which is exactly what climate adaptation requires of us.

But as we’ve seen in past disasters, including the COVID pandemic, we can also act in surprisingly generous, wise, future-orientated ways with the right support .

Research shows many people are already undertaking the following adaptive behaviours . These can be broadly grouped into four categories.

1. Working together to make things better

One way to pursue a healthy community, environment and economy is to demand more of governments and other powerful actors . This could include lobbying climate-exposed businesses, or voting for effective climate adaptation policies such as retrofitting low-income housing to better withstand heatwaves, and other community adaptation goals.

Making changes in your daily life with multiple benefits can help protect the environment and conserve natural resources such as Australia’s forests and wetlands, while reducing your own emissions.

For example, you could reduce or completely avoid purchasing products that drive land clearing (such as beef) or favour food from farms adopting sustainable land management practices that sequester carbon.

Read more: Mass starvation, extinctions, disasters: the new IPCC report’s grim predictions, and why adaptation efforts are falling behind

2. Keeping and enhancing what we have

Preparing for an uncertain future under climate change not only protects aspects of life we already value, it also reduces immediate risks from disaster.

You could provide urban greenery by planting a street-side or rooftop garden, or plant a water-sensitive indigenous food garden that not only provides habitat, but also local cooling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtAyc_0fKDt53e00
Planting a rooftop garden is a great way to encourage biodiversity in urban areas. Shutterstock

But it’s important to consider whether a personally beneficial action in the short term is bad for the community or ourselves in the long term by imposing unintended impacts and shifting risks on others. For example, directing flood water off your property with a barrier might simply cause it to hit your neighbours.

Taking action to proactively protect your family, your house and possessions from climate-induced natural disasters fits into this category. This includes creating emergency kits and plans, better insulating the home, installing storm shutters, and getting flood or cyclone insurance.

Reducing the risk of future harm to vulnerable community members such as the elderly or homeless is also important by, for instance, strengthening the social connections in your neighbourhood (work together on that verge side garden).

Read more: Dangerous urban heat exposure has tripled since the 1980s, with the poor most at risk

3. Avoid harm when impacts occur

So what can we do during a climate disaster? The immediate focus is to protect oneself or others , whether through planned or unplanned actions, to directly mitigate the threat or avoid the harm it can cause.

Examples include carrying water to stay hydrated during a heatwave, sheltering in place, or volunteering to rescue people in your community. We saw the latter most starkly during the recent floods across New South Wales, when locals rescued stranded neighbours using their own boats or jet skis.

It could also mean leaving your home temporarily (such as evacuating to avoid a flood or bushfire) or relocating entirely.

Read more: Another day, another flood: preparing for more climate disasters means taking more personal responsibility for risk

4. Recovery and retreat with dignity

It’s not just physical impacts of climate change we need to be aware of. In its February report, the IPCC put a spotlight on mental health issues associated with climate change for the first time.

As more people experience more extreme weather events, mental health challenges such as anxiety, stress and post traumatic stress disorder are projected to rise. We need to build coping and mindfulness strategies to protect each other, seek counselling, and find solace in community restorative processes.

Helping each other make long-term lifestyle changes in anticipation of this future can help us adjust. This could mean changing when school holidays occur to avoid worsening bushfires, or pursuing sufficiency lifestyles .

Read more: Rapidly increasing climate change poses a rising threat to mental health, says IPCC

Limiting global warming to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels will see increasing disasters and longer term stresses on what we value. But taking action now can reduce the threat, and reduce the harm when it occurs - join the many people taking action now .

Stefan Kaufman receives funding from the Victorian Government Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Sustainability Victoria, the Shannon Company, the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, and the NSW Environment Trust.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Now we know the flaws of carbon offsets, it's time to get real about climate change

Last month former carbon market watchdog Andrew MacIntosh blew the whistle on Australia’s carbon offset market. He described the scheme as a “rort” with up to 80% of carbon offsets “markedly low in integrity”. While these allegations reignited debate over carbon offsets, the issues are not new. Integrity issues have plagued carbon trading schemes and offsets since they first emerged in the mid 1990s. You might think this is a fairly major bug. In fact, it’s a feature. Polluting industries want low-cost compliance with climate laws – and poor quality offsets satisfy this demand. The key phrase there is “low...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Economy#Climate Change Adaptation#Australians#Ipcc#Covid
TheConversationAU

A year of hunger: how the Russia-Ukraine war is worsening climate-linked food shortages

Global wheat prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The two nations account for 30%of the world’s wheat exports. That means many low-income nations who are net food importers are bracing for a year of hunger. The disruption of war compounds existing drops in food production linked to climate change. On a global scale, climate change has already cut global average agricultural production by at least one-fifth. Food insecurity often translates to widespread social unrest, as we saw in the 2011 Arab Spring protests, which came after major food price rises. Countries in the Middle East and North...
WORLD
Vice

How Pupil Size Can Reveal What Is—Or Isn’t—Happening in Your Mind

One evening in 1960, the psychologist Eckhard Hess was at home, flipping through a book of “strikingly beautiful animal photographs.” His wife commented that the light in the room must be dim, because she could see that Hess’ pupils had grown to a large size, as eyes do in low light or darkness.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Evaluating the morality of actions found to be culturally universal

Do people from distinct cultural groups use similar strategies when faced with moral judgments?. Past research indicates that when judging the morality of harmful actions, people are sensitive to both the intention of the actor and whether physical force was applied by the actor. To illustrate, when making judgments regarding...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Professional Ghosting: A Decision with Hidden Consequences

Ghosting is an unprofessional but contagious trend emerging among professionals. People who ghost rarely consider the emotional and commercial damage to themselves and others. Ghosting generally occurs due to apathy, conflict avoidance, convenience, or low accountability. Interview preparation can take weeks. Finally, the big day arrives. You pass many tests...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
TheConversationAU

From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs

Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years? Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago. Yet dingoes’ exact place in the evolutionary family tree of dogs has never been known. To find out where...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Warring within Coalition over 2050 target brings some gold dust for 'teals'

“The world has moved past Matt Canavan,” Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud declared on Wednesday, tossing his party colleague and former resources minister firmly under the bus as the “climate wars” exploded within the Coalition. These wars have damaged Coalition leaders for decades (right back to John Howard). Now they’ve erupted again close to the election, they threaten to burn both Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce. And that’s just when Morrison wants to turn the issue against Labor. The outbreak was predicable – the issue has been smouldering ever since Morrison had the government sign up to the net zero...
GERMANY
TheConversationAU

A brief history of the US-Australia alliance - and how it might change after the May election

This is part of a foreign policy election series looking at how Australia’s relations with the world have changed since the Morrison government came into power in 2019. You can read the other pieces here and here. It feels like a lifetime ago now former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had a very tense conversation with the recently inaugurated Donald Trump. Aside from some carefully worded diplomatic statements, however, the alliance under Joe Biden and Scott Morrison remains the central pillar of Australian foreign policy. Its strength was demonstrated by the trilateral AUKUS pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Isolation rules for close contacts are changing. What happens next?

Close contacts of people with COVID in New South Wales and Victoria will soon no longer need to isolate for seven days. Other states and territories, including Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory, are considering or will likely announce similar moves. In NSW from 6pm tomorrow and in Victoria from just before midnight tomorrow, close contacts of COVID cases no longer need to isolate at home, so long as they test negative for COVID, and follow other rules designed to limit the spread of the virus. The move frees up close contacts to return to work outside the home, but carries a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Thousands of satellites are polluting Australian skies, and threatening ancient Indigenous astronomy practices

Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples worldwide have observed, tracked and memorised all the visible objects in the night sky. This ancient star knowledge was meticulously ingrained with practical knowledge of the land, sky, waters, community and the Dreaming — and passed down through generations. One of the most well-known and celebrated Aboriginal constellations is the Emu in the Sky, which appears in the southern sky early in the year. It is an example of a dark constellation, which means it’s characterised by particularly dark patches in the sky, rather than stars. Conversely, space technology companies such as Starlink are increasingly competing to dominate...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

No magic moments: 3 Australian politics experts on Morrison and Albanese's first election debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese met at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday evening with 100 undecided voters. In the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign, the leaders took questions on a range of issues from how young people can get into the housing market, to support for Australian nurses and electric cars. After the hour-long session, 35% of the audience members gave the debate to Morrison, 40% to Albanese and 25% were undecided. Here three political observers provide their take on the debate. Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

The pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women is derailing decades of progress on gender equality

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, women have carried much of the unpaid emotional and domestic burden of caring for their families and communities, often simultaneously holding down paid jobs, many on reduced hours or salaries. Women have also been disproportionately affected by job losses, particularly women of color and ethnic minorities. Worldwide, women lost more than 64 million jobs in 2020 alone, resulting in an estimated US$800 billion loss of income. Mirroring these trends, women in Aotearoa New Zealand faced greater economic, social and health challenges than men. In 2020, women made up 90% of pandemic-related redundancies. In 2021, many more...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Cut yourself and others some slack: we need more time to experiment and fail at work

In 1928 Scottish microbiologist Alexander Fleming, while studying the staphylococcus bacteria, noticed mould on his petri dishes inhibited its growth. He experimented, leading to the discovery of penicillin, the first antibiotic. In 1945 engineer Percy Spencer, while working on developing a radar system, noticed a chocolate melt very quickly when a new vacuum tube was switched on. He pointed the tube at other objects, which also heated up. This gave rise to the microwave oven. The lesson from these examples is that great discoveries and new inventions can arise by accident. What also mattered is that Fleming and Spencer...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TheConversationAU

For many Australians, Anzac Day has been defined by a pilgrimage to Gallipoli. Can we mark the day differently?

After years of pandemic disruptions, crowds will once again be free to attend Anzac Day dawn services and veteran marches on April 25 this year. But what will public participation be like this Anzac Day? And with the decline of Anzac pilgrimages – especially to Gallipoli – can we find a new, compelling and inclusive ways to commemorate Anzac Day? Read more: The forgotten Australian veterans who opposed National Service and the Vietnam War The Gallipoli pilgrimage In my recently published...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Labor vows to tackle the NDIS crisis – what's needed is more autonomy for people with disability

Labor has announced its plan to fix the problems plaguing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). If elected it will conduct a review into the NDIS, co-designed with people with disability. The announcement is welcome news to voters with disability and their families. Currently they face many problems to become an NDIS participant and to keep the support they need. A review is a good start, but it’s not enough. Another review would join a list of reviews already undertaken into the NDIS, with many recommendations ignored or only partially actioned. The way the NDIS is currently administered makes it increasingly...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

There’s more than one way to grow a baby

In his 1989 book Wonderful Life, evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould famously argued that, if we could “replay the tape”, life on Earth would evolve to be fundamentally different each time. Was he right? Convergent evolution, in which similar features evolve to perform similar functions in distantly related organisms, offers an excellent model in which to run Gould’s thought experiment. One classic example of convergent evolution is the independent evolution of wings and flight in insects, birds, pterosaurs, and bats. Another is live birth (or “viviparity”), which has evolved independently from egg-laying more than 150 times in vertebrates (animals with...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy