Interior Department approves management plan that restricts oil, gas leasing areas of the NPR-A

alaskasnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anchorage School District will hold this year's graduation ceremony at a central location — the Alaska Airlines Center — for the first time since 2019. Alaska’s first large cruise ship...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

US News and World Report

US Decides to Limit Leasing in Alaska Petroleum Reserve

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has issued a decision to limit roughly half the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing, rolling back a Trump-era policy criticized by conservationists that would have vastly expanded lands available for potential development. The plan would prevent oil and...
US News and World Report

U.S. Lawmakers Ask ConocoPhillips About Gas Leak in Alaska

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands. U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and two...
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
Must Read Alaska

Budget passes House with $1,300 PFD and $1,300 energy relief payment for Alaskans for $2,600 combined check

After a long day of debate of dozens of contentious amendments, the Alaska House voted 25-14 in favor of a $7.7 billion state operating budget on Saturday. The spending plan for state programs is $1.5 billion more than the budget Gov. Mike Dunleavy had introduced in December. The budget includes $2,600 for Alaska residents, characterized by House leaders as partly Permanent Fund dividend of $1,300 and partly energy relief payment of $1,300 — both would be paid as one payment that is still smaller than the statutory dividend would be.
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
Idaho State Journal

Snake River named one of nation’s imperiled waterways

The threat that dams and climate change pose to wild salmon and steelhead landed the lower Snake River on a national environmental group’s list of the nation’s most endangered waterways. American Rivers released its annual list of rivers the group deems to be critically endangered and placed the Snake in the second spot. That is down one spot from the 2021 list that had the Snake as the nation’s most imperiled. ...
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
The Independent

Agency proposes more land options for Alaska Native veterans

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has proposed an expansion of lands available for selection by Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans who are entitled to allotments. Tom Heinlein, acting state director for the land agency in Alaska, on Thursday recommended opening about 27 million acres of land for allotment selections by eligible veterans. Currently, about 1.2 million acres are available. Concerns have been raised that some of the currently available lands are difficult to access or outside veterans' cultural homelands. Heinlein said the next step is to provide detailed land descriptions to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It would be...
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Republicans vote to officially condemn former Gov. Bill Walker

The Alaska Republican Party on Thursday voted to condemn former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running for governor as a non-party candidate. The vote recognized that Walker inappropriately made deals with communist China, when he signed agreements with the president of China Xi Jinping, and with Chinese government-owned companies to finance and build an Alaska gasline from the North Slope for the purpose of selling gas to China.
Outdoor Life

Coyote Hunting Contests Would Be Banned on Federal Land If Congress Passes the Bill It Introduced This Week

Congress has introduced legislation that aims to prohibit hunting contests on America’s public lands. The Prohibit Wildlife Killing Contests Act of 2022 would require federal land managers like the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to enact regulations banning these contests within the next year. The bill is sponsored by Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN), with 15 other Democratic members of Congress serving as cosponsors.
