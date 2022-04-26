Interior Department approves management plan that restricts oil, gas leasing areas of the NPR-A

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has proposed an expansion of lands available for selection by Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans who are entitled to allotments. Tom Heinlein, acting state director for the land agency in Alaska, on Thursday recommended opening about 27 million acres of land for allotment selections by eligible veterans. Currently, about 1.2 million acres are available. Concerns have been raised that some of the currently available lands are difficult to access or outside veterans' cultural homelands. Heinlein said the next step is to provide detailed land descriptions to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It would be...

