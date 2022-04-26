Madera County DA aiming to reverse parole for Chowchilla kidnapper

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the men convicted of kidnapping a school bus carrying 26 children in Chowchilla back in 1976 could soon be released by the State of California.

Madera Country District Attorney Sally Moreno is trying to reverse the parole grant and keep 70-year-old Frederick Woods behind bars.

“There’s really no reason to be releasing these violent felons back into our community at the rates we’re doing it now,” said Moreno.

Frederick Woods has been in prison for 46 years after being convicted of kidnapping dozens of children and a bus driver, then demanding $5 million for ransom.

“It is the largest kidnapping of its kind in the history of our nation,” added Moreno.

This happened back in 1976 when Woods was 24 years old.

Officials say Woods held the group of children hostage for 16 hours more than 100 miles away in a sweltering trailer buried at a gravel quarry.

“These three men when they left them there had no intention of coming back and it’s just by the grace of God that they managed to get out and save their own lives,” said Moreno.

Woods was sentenced to seven years to life in prison and now, Moreno says with parole hearings being sped up, he could walk free in 5 months’ time.

“From where I sit, it seems like he has not been a model prisoner. He has misconduct relatively recently in his past including possession of pornography and possession of cell phones,” said Moreno.

Moreno says the governor doesn’t have the power to reverse Woods’ grant of parole because he did not commit murder.

That’s why they’re requesting all of the parole officers review the case.

“These people they’re adults now, they shouldn’t have to run the risk of running into this man at the supermarket when they’re out shopping or on vacation,” said Moreno.

At Woods’ most recent hearing, two survivors of the kidnapping spoke in favor of his parole while multiple others opposed it.

The other two kidnappers in this case have already been released– one in 2012, the other in 2015.

The DA’s request will be submitted in the next several weeks. If rejected, Woods could be out of prison by this fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.