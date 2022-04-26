ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

Madera County DA aiming to reverse parole for Chowchilla kidnapper

By Jennifer Ortega
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ht0R_0fKDq5Eh00

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the men convicted of kidnapping a school bus carrying 26 children in Chowchilla back in 1976 could soon be released by the State of California.

Madera Country District Attorney Sally Moreno is trying to reverse the parole grant and keep 70-year-old Frederick Woods behind bars.

“There’s really no reason to be releasing these violent felons back into our community at the rates we’re doing it now,” said Moreno.

Frederick Woods has been in prison for 46 years after being convicted of kidnapping dozens of children and a bus driver, then demanding $5 million for ransom.

“It is the largest kidnapping of its kind in the history of our nation,” added Moreno.

This happened back in 1976 when Woods was 24 years old.

Officials say Woods held the group of children hostage for 16 hours more than 100 miles away in a sweltering trailer buried at a gravel quarry.

“These three men when they left them there had no intention of coming back and it’s just by the grace of God that they managed to get out and save their own lives,” said Moreno.

Woods was sentenced to seven years to life in prison and now, Moreno says with parole hearings being sped up, he could walk free in 5 months’ time.

“From where I sit, it seems like he has not been a model prisoner. He has misconduct relatively recently in his past including possession of pornography and possession of cell phones,” said Moreno.

Moreno says the governor doesn’t have the power to reverse Woods’ grant of parole because he did not commit murder.

That’s why they’re requesting all of the parole officers review the case.

“These people they’re adults now, they shouldn’t have to run the risk of running into this man at the supermarket when they’re out shopping or on vacation,” said Moreno.

At Woods’ most recent hearing, two survivors of the kidnapping spoke in favor of his parole while multiple others opposed it.

The other two kidnappers in this case have already been released– one in 2012, the other in 2015.

The DA’s request will be submitted in the next several weeks. If rejected, Woods could be out of prison by this fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Married Tulare County couple guilty in death of baby

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a couple had been found guilty of child abuse and the death of their 3-month-old daughter. In Oct. 2014, the girl was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital from Visalia via helicopter, according to court documents. She died on Oct. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police track down homicide suspect in Las Vegas

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in Fresno’s sixteenth homicide of the year. According to police, 23-year-old Anthony Tashchian shot and killed 37-year-old Stepan Hambartsumyan on Monday morning after a fight broke out at an apartment complex. “An argument ensued, which turned physical, and at one point Mr. Taschian armed himself with […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chowchilla, CA
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Kidnappers#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Ksee Kgpe
WDTN

Kidnapped California baby reunited with mother

SAN JOSE (KRON) — California police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet. Earlier, police had confirmed in a separate […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

1 shot in Downtown Fresno, person of interest detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have detained a person of interest in a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Fresno police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stanislaus Avenue in Downtown Fresno. Officers already in the area also heard the gunshots and began searching the area before seeing […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy