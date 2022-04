The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama is set to host the 33rd Annual Mal Moore Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday at Tuscaloosa's North River Yacht Club. The fundraiser for the clubs will also have both live and silent auctions to bid on throughout the week of the event through the Bid Beacon app. According to the Boys & Girls Clubs, bidders can access the auction items or place a bid by downloading the app and using code 'MALMOORE' to view the correct event.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO