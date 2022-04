BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics didn’t try to dodge the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They could have manipulated the standings on the final day of the regular season, like the Milwaukee Bucks did, in order to avoid a massive test early in the postseason. But where is the fun in that? The Celtics have been the NBA’s best team since early January, and as head coach Ime Udoka has said time and time again, they are not running from anyone. Udoka was echoing that sentiment once again Monday night after Boston completed its first-round sweep of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO