MIAMI -- The Heat were missing two starters yet hardly missed a beat in Tuesday's 97-94 Game 5 win over the Hawks to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. With Kyle Lowry sidelined since late in the third quarter of Game 3 because of a left hamstring strain and Jimmy Butler in street clothes because of inflammation in his right knee, Miami got a lift from an unlikely pair of replacements.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO