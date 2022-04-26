ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rodney King's daughter Lora King reflects on 30 years since LA Riots

By Laura Diaz
foxla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - On the afternoon of Friday, April 29, Lora King, daughter of the late Rodney King, plans to join Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and activist Najee Ali at the corner of Florence and Normandie avenues in South LA. Thirty years have passed since violence erupted at...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 5

MIGUEL QUEZADA
18h ago

sorry mija but ur dad was on PCP strength of 5 men. and maybe he should of stooped God Bless and I met ur dad he was a good guy resting in heaven

Reply(1)
2
