ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Garden State Parkway Service Area Renamed After Frank Sinatra

By Michael Ann Pease
ocscanner.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Service Area on the Garden State Parkway in Galloway has been renamed in honor of Frank Sinatra, a native of Hoboken, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The name change became official on Thursday, April 21 when “Frank Sinatra Service Area” signs were installed on the...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Jon Bon Jovi’s voice coming under scrutiny. Who cares?

Newsflash! Jon Bon Jovi's voice ain't what it used to be. Another newsflash, no one's voice is. In Saint Paul, critics said it was "Living On A Prayer." In Raliegh, they question if there's a deeper issue when he sang "Wanted Dead Or Alive." You can see the fans react. In Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Voxies opened, critics say "it's nowhere near perfect" but they then ask, and I agree, "Does it matter?
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls mile run preview

WHEN: Thursday at 5:00 p.m. QUALIFIERS: Christina Allen, River Dell; Emma Zawatski, Freehold Township; Lily Oliver, Toms River South. JERSEY OUTLOOK: River Dell sophomore Christina Allen steers a trio of New Jersey qualifiers for the mile run. Allen is no stranger to the big stage as she won the 3,200 in her first NJSIAA Meet of Champions race last spring. She would take second in the 1,600 at the indoor M of Cs with a PR 4:53.39 and then run a 4:50.48 in the mile at New Balance Nationals the following week. Fellow sophomore in Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski ran a 4:57.18 at Nike Indoor Nationals a week after a fourth-place finish at the M of Cs in the 1,600. Her indoor best in the 1,600 is a 4:54.07, clocked in a second-place showing at groups. Toms River South junior Lily Oliver is the other Garden State competitor and comes in with a mile PR of 4:56.69, which she ran indoors at the BU Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational. She has a PR 4:56.39 in the 1,600, a time hit at the indoor Adidas Track Nationals in March.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Forked River, NJ
City
Galloway, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Government
City
Vauxhall, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Montvale, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
94.5 PST

Driver Gets Expensive Convertible Stuck in Pine Barrens

We live in a state that offers everything from lovely beaches to mountain views and everything in between!. The thing is if you're going to explore, use the right equipment. It seems a Sunday driver - we assume from another state since there is no license plate - decided to do some exploring in the Wharton State Forest. If you're never been there there are miles and miles of wonderful trails that take you off the beaten path - and ofter have you traveling, well, another kind of beaten path.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy