Garden State Parkway Service Area Renamed After Frank Sinatra

WHEN: Thursday at 5:00 p.m. QUALIFIERS: Christina Allen, River Dell; Emma Zawatski, Freehold Township; Lily Oliver, Toms River South. JERSEY OUTLOOK: River Dell sophomore Christina Allen steers a trio of New Jersey qualifiers for the mile run. Allen is no stranger to the big stage as she won the 3,200 in her first NJSIAA Meet of Champions race last spring. She would take second in the 1,600 at the indoor M of Cs with a PR 4:53.39 and then run a 4:50.48 in the mile at New Balance Nationals the following week. Fellow sophomore in Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski ran a 4:57.18 at Nike Indoor Nationals a week after a fourth-place finish at the M of Cs in the 1,600. Her indoor best in the 1,600 is a 4:54.07, clocked in a second-place showing at groups. Toms River South junior Lily Oliver is the other Garden State competitor and comes in with a mile PR of 4:56.69, which she ran indoors at the BU Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational. She has a PR 4:56.39 in the 1,600, a time hit at the indoor Adidas Track Nationals in March.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO