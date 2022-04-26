ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 displaced, 5 hospitalized after apartment fire in south Reno

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 17 people are without a place to live after an apartment fire destroyed seven units in south Reno Monday night. The Reno Fire Department got a call...

