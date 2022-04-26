Campus members advocate for fully clean energy in Earth Day rally

I recently visited some of my high school friends at their Southern California UC campuses. Each campus felt like a portal to a new world and a different way of life. They all have their own unique features: UCLA has its golden-brown buildings and expensively-dressed student body, UC San Diego has its seamless integration of city and nature coupled with more restaurants than I knew existed (on campus!) and UC Santa Barbara has its colorful buildings and students toting swim gear from class to class. As I traversed the stone paths of these schools, I couldn’t help but imagine how different life would be at these other schools. One thought led to another, and I found myself wondering if I would be a different person if I had gone to any of these other schools. This, of course, posed the dreaded question: Would I like that different person better than who I am now?

