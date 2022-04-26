ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
What the papers say

Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.

Manchester City may make a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports cross-city rivals United are preparing for crunch talks with Marcus Rashford as the 24-year-old England forward decides whether to stay at Old Trafford. Expectations were that Rashford would move on from the Red Devils after a difficult year in which he has managed only four league goals and two assists. However, incoming boss Erik ten Hag could provide the change Rashford needs to get back to his best.

United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The new United boss is also believed to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Daily Mirror says reports out of Spain suggest Ten Hag views the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Nemanja Matic, with Barcelona open to potential offers.

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe will hold off on any announcements regarding his future until the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says the 23-year-old Paris St Germain striker, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will hold off on any decision regarding his future until the end of the season.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old Brazil forward leave, according to Sky Sports.

newschain

Football rumours: Paris St Germain hopeful of keeping Kylian Mbappe

Paris St Germain are confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe, according to the Telegraph. The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with joining Real Madrid. But it has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions have gained a new sense of hope they will agree a new deal following talks with Mbappe’s mother, who represents him.
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
BBC

Manchester City v Real Madrid: confirmed team news

Four changes for Manchester City from the 11 that began the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday. There are starts for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Fernandinho, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, who scored four and made one against Watford, keeps his place.
SB Nation

Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James spotted in Chelsea training; Mateo Kovačić, Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly also ‘close’

After a day off on Monday, Chelsea have returned to training today to begin preparations for Thursday’s game at Old Trafford against Manchester United. And there’s been some good news spotted at Cobham thanks to the pictures published on the Chelsea official website, with Antonio Rüdiger and Reece James both involved in the session. They missed Sunday’s match against West Ham United: Rüdiger has been dealing with a minor groin injury that’s kept him out for the last couple games while James was not feeling “totally comfortable” despite medical checks coming back negative and so was not risked.
