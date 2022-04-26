ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Author Angleton's latest book rooted in family with a side of Jacksonville

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
"White Man's Graveyard" is the third historical fiction novel from Jacksonville native Sarah McClintock Angleton. (Provided)

Family history blends with Jacksonville history, MacMurray College history and Liberia history to form the basis for Jacksonville native Sarah McClintock Angleton’s third historical fiction novel, “White Man’s Graveyard.”

“This book is a little different from the ones I’ve written before,” Angleton said from her home near St. Louis. “It’s a little more biographical. These are people in my own family history, and that’s something I’ve never done before.”

“White Man’s Graveyard” follows siblings Annie and Sylvanus Goheen, who were born in Pennsylvania in the early 1800s and who both grew up to seek an end to slavery, albeit using different approaches.

At the time, some supported simply freeing slaves and allowing them their freedom in the United States. Others felt the former slaves would only prosper if they were returned to Africa, because they weren’t allowed to fully participate in American society.

Sylvanus fell into the latter group and, in 1837, when he was leaving for Liberia to serve as a missionary physician, he gave Annie a journal. Some 160 years later, that journal ended up in Angleton’s hands.

“My grandmother passed away, gosh, about 20 years ago now,” Angleton said. “In her possession was a lawyer’s cabinet.”

Angleton’s aunt found the journal in that cabinet and turned it over to Angleton, the writer in the family.

“It was presented to (Annie) by her brother as he was going to Liberia with the Methodist Episcopal Church as a missionary … to develop a colony for African American slaves,” Angleton said.

The journal was a momentous find, one Angleton wasn’t quite prepared for at the time.

“There’s this huge American history piece that I didn’t know, probably a lot of people didn’t know,” she said. “I tried to figure out who these people really were.”

Annie ended up marrying the Rev. Dr. Peter Akers and the couple — along with Peter’s large family — landed in Jacksonville, where Peter Akers founded Ebenezer Church and became a founding board member of the former MacMurray College.

Angleton held on to Annie’s journal for years before she felt ready to tackle the tale. When she finally did, she turned to MacMurray College’s archives to research what she could of Peter and Annie.

Those archives now are housed at the Jacksonville Area Museum, where Angleton will speak Saturday and sign copies of her book.

“We all have family that wasn’t on the side of those racially charged issues that we would be with our modern perspective,” she said, noting she felt a pressure “to honor my family with how we are now. Colonization was a controversial thing and doesn’t look particularly good under the (light) of modern day.”

While Angleton felt she got a grasp of Annie’s character, she struggled a bit to figure out Sylvanus, she said.

“With Sylvanus, I was missing a crucial source (of research) for him for a long time,” Angleton said. “I had written an entire draft and then I managed to get hold of (Sylvanus’s journal from his time in Africa). When I met him on the pages of his own writing, it changed him a little bit. I was surprised by how close I had gotten, but it did change him a little bit.”

The book, though based in history, is a work of fiction.

“One thing I realized very early on in looking at writing about real people is that real life doesn’t tend to go in a nice story arc,” she said, noting she created some conflict between the siblings. “… It may not be entirely accurate, but there was conflict between the (colonization movement) and the abolitionist movement. … Their ideals didn’t necessarily conflict, but the ways they wanted to go about it did.”

Angleton admits the appeal of writing the story was rooted not just in her family ties but in it being a lesser-known bit of history. She also sees parallels today.

“The larger thing I wanted to speak to in our modern day … was how do you pursue a loving family relationship amid intense conflict, because you love them, but (disagree). Part of my point in writing this book was there can still be love and respect. We’re not really wanting different results, just different ways of getting there.”

Sarah McClintock Angleton will speak and sign copies of her book “White Man’s Graveyard” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Area Museum, 301 E. State St. Admission is free.

