New Play Comes To The Broadway Theater Stage

Award winning playwright, Phil Olson, has chosen The Vista Broadway Theater to premier his latest work – ‘Love or Best Offer’. The story of four, 50 something’s navigating the terrifying and ominous...
Robert Morse, the Tony-winning star who reached a new audience with his performance on TV's long-running "Mad Men," died Wednesday at his L.A. home. He was 90. The New York Times confirmed his death with his agent, David Shaul. Morse was born May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts. He knew...
Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71.
Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review
A native...
Thornton Wilder's allegorical play "The Skin of Our Teeth" is bizarre, abstract and convoluted; it's not to be taken seriously. Or so Sabina (Gabby Beans) tells the audience at Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of the 1942 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder. But don't listen to her: There are definitely things to take seriously here, as the themes of this 80-year-old work, courageously but unevenly directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, remain relevant and vital to be reckoned with by contemporary audiences.
The play is organized around a mystifying philosophical concept. The follow-up to Wilder’s...
NEW YORK -- For the first time, a woman of color is now playing the lead role of Glinda in "Wicked," one of Broadway's highest grossing musicals.The staged prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" opened at the Gershwin Theatre in 2003.CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with actress Brittney Johnson, who hopes she'll inspire others to believe they can reach for the stars, too.Johnson received a thunderous opening night ovation that just didn't stop, and her first words in the show go far beyond the Emerald City: "It's good to see me, isn't it?""Seeing you as African-American Glinda, you know, you made...
It'll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert's Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing.
Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews.
From the official logline: After an aviator descends...
Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the '80s sitcom It's a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed.
“[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.”
Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
Known for her infectious personality and dynamite singing voice, Liza Minnelli has become one of the most popular performers on stage and on the big screen. The EGOT winner was able to find love multiple times during her incredible career and was married four times. Liza, born to actress Judy...
He's back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike's Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script's first page via Twitter. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in," […]
Madonna has Jennifer Grey’s love life to thank for "Express Yourself." In 1986, the "Dirty Dancing" star was dating Matthew Broderick, whom she met on the set of "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." The two became engaged at one point. But after four years, the couple called it quits.
I’m just back from the opening night of the first ever revival of “Funny Girl” on Broadway in 58 years. What I’m reading is that all the reviewers want Barbra Streisand back and no one can ever equal her supremacy. Plus, today was Babs’s 80th birthday.
Planned Broadway revivals of Funny Girl have been derailed twice in recent times — once with Lauren Ambrose in the title role when backers pulled out, concerned about her bankability and a number of expensive classic musical remounts that had underperformed; again when Ryan Murphy halted early talks to produce the show with Lea Michele after she unofficially auditioned for it on Glee. The 1964 Fanny Brice bio-musical is finally back almost 60 years after it first premiered, with a perky and appealing Beanie Feldstein in the lead. Still, there’s no escaping the indelible imprint of original star Barbra Streisand.
With...
"You ever feel like there's someone watching from the shadows?" asks Beanie Feldstein's Fanny Brice, as haunting apparitions from the Ziegfeld star's past waft in and out in a kind of "Fanny's 'Follies'."
The problem with this uninspired revival of “Funny Girl” — which opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, marking the show’s Broadway return after nearly 60 years — is not simply the singular ghost of she who shall not be named. (Alright: It’s Barbra Steisand.) Rather, the issue here is the production’s inability to live up to its star-making potential...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center announced Monday the lineup for the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Series. The lineup includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird and Six. (The Peace Center provided a preview video that you can watch above) “You won’t find...
Smartly sidestepping the obvious comparison from the start – the line-reading of "Hello gorgeous" sounds more conversational, less sing-songy than the one etched in our brains for all these decades – Broadway's new Funny Girl revival doesn't so much make a grand play for replacement as a peaceful offering for coexistence: The show that made Barbra Streisand a musical theater icon likely won't do the same for its latest star, but neither is it cause for grumbling how-dare-shes.
Opening tonight at the August Wilson Theatre, Beanie Feldstein is, it turns out, a perfectly fine...
The bar at the August Wilson Theater, a lounge the theater's owner Jordan Roth opened last year, was quiet after the curtain fell over Broadway's first revival of "Funny Girl."
Save the chatter of interviews to the press and some small talk over sandwiches laid out for those who stayed behind, the atmosphere inside the theater in New York City on Sunday was hushed, subdued even, after the opening night of a historic musical: For the first time in 58 years, not since it first opened with an unknown Barbra Streisand in its leading...
Celebrated Broadway, TV, and movie star Kristin Chenoweth will play a one-off gig at the Guthrie Theater for the venue's annual fundraising benefit. The multi-talented performer, who has won Tony and Emmy awards during her glittering career, will perform at A Musical Evening With Kristin Chenoweth at the Minneapolis theater on Aug. 1.
Something “Wicked” this way comes, but not for a while. Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway hit will premiere at Christmas 2024, and then again on Christmas 2025. Yes, two parts. Chu said in a note on Twitter today that it was impossible to fit the whole megilla into one film, maybe even as long as three hours. So we’ll get a Part 1 and a Part 2 separated by a whole year. And this won’t even begin for 18 months plus.
In 1964, Funny Girl debuted on Broadway, making a star out of 21-year-old Barbra Streisand. On Sunday, the show, a fictionalized account of the life of comedian Fanny Brice, opens in a new production starring Beanie Feldstein. "I don't think there's another musical that is as well-known and also as...
