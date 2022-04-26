ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Moon Knight’s MCU Easter eggs are deliberate, production designer says

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiXix_0fKDhIJ000

Moon Knight delivered a mind-blowing cliffhanger in episode 4, so we can’t wait to see what happens in the final two episodes of Marvel’s latest MCU series. We’re not just interested in how the story concludes, but also how Marvel decides to tie it to the MCU. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) will hopefully get to interact with the rest of the Avengers soon. And we saw plenty of MCU Easter eggs that tie Moon Knight to the rest of the franchise.

After more than a decade of MCU storytelling, these Easter eggs aren’t coincidental. Marvel fans should know that by now. But Moon Knight production designer Stefania Cella went ahead and confirmed that the show’s Easter eggs are deliberate anyway. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Is Moon Knight connected to the MCU?

Before the Disney Plus premiere, those involved in the making of Moon Knight teased that the TV show wouldn’t have significant MCU connections. At the time, we speculated that they meant that we wouldn’t see any major Avengers cameos. Instead, there might be tiny MCU Easter eggs that would connect Moon Knight to the rest of the universe.

But then we spotted some brilliant Easter eggs that made it clear Moon Knight is indeed another MCU superhero. Of course, the episode 4 twist impacts the Easter eggs directly. If what we’ve seen so far isn’t real, the Easter eggs aren’t real either. But that doesn’t make them any less deliberate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOdg3_0fKDhIJ000
A book about Wakanda seen in Moon Knight episode 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Cella made that point in an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse. She said it’s “all deliberate.”

“There are no accidents,” the production designer continued. “Marvel is very cautious and very aware of what are the [Easter eggs]. That was an educating curve for me; what [Easter eggs] can be involved and what are the things to leave out. There are the usual easter eggs for comic lovers. I put them in there personally.”

The Easter eggs so far

The first episode of Moon Knight had a brilliant MCU Easter egg that we nearly missed. Steven has a book on Wakanda on his desk, which implies the TV show happens in the same reality as the rest of the MCU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hapXd_0fKDhIJ000
Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) in front of a bus featuring the GRC MCU Easter egg. Image source: Marvel Studios

Then, episode 2 gave us an ad on a bus for the GRC, the global organization handling the fallout of the events in Infinity War and Endgame. We first saw the GRC in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which means Moon Knight happens after Endgame in the official MCU timeline.

The same episode also revealed that Marc survived the snap in Infinity War, which means he was alive during the five years between the blips.

Episode 3 delivered a big Kang Easter egg as well. That’s the character Jonathan Majors plays in the MCU, and a Moon Knight detail we almost missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwuZb_0fKDhIJ000
Moon Knight Kang Easter egg: Pharaoh Rama-Tut symbol on jeans jacket. Image source: Marvel Studios via New Rockstars

Cella’s comments clarify that all these Moon Knight Easter eggs aren’t accidental. They’re there because Marvel wanted them there. They’ll help the studio incorporate Moon Knight into the bigger storyline on down the road.

We’ll have to wait for episodes 5 and 6 to see how this first Moon Knight season concludes. And whether we’ll get additional MCU teasers.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
GAS PRICE
Financial World

The most beautiful superheroines of the MCU

MCU, since 2008, has rewritten the history of cinema. Among the many characters there are also many super-heroines, who have fascinated the fans with their strength, their courage and their beauty. Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Maximoff made her MCU debut in the post-credit of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier: next comes Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and finally, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Oscar Isaac
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Clear Moon#Mcu#Marvel#Avengers#Mcu Easter
BGR.com

New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot might have spoiled a big secret

We’re exactly two weeks away from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere. But that means we’re going to see more Doctor Strange 2 TV spots in the coming days, and they will include additional footage to keep us entertained. One of the new Multiverse of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Insider Shoots Down Fan-Favorite Rumor

Marvel Studios is ready to come out swinging with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is set to feature a bunch of important cameos from previous Marvel movies not set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumored cameos feature characters like Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, and the now confirmed return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. Now it seems that Cruise won't be appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel. Well, at least, according to this new rumor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Moon Knight, Spider-Punk & More

This week brings familiar books back in the form of Battlestar Galactica #1 and Strange Academy #16. Black Panther's Tosin also makes a comeback to our top ten. Additionally, with Multiverse of Madness less than a month away, we see a strange book break through the ranks (pun intended). Speaking of multiverse, the spider-verse webs up a large part of the list with characters like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk and Ben Reilly's new identity, Chasm. Jenny Frison takes Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1 to new heights with her 1:100 cover. Finally, two legendary knights duke it out for the top spot. Find out who took the #1 spot this week, DC's Dark Knight or Marvel's Moon Knight!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Multiverse of Madness is still a Doctor Strange movie, Marvel reminds us

Given all the exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks and rumors, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to Doctor Strange. There might be several exciting superheroes in the film, including a prominent role for Scarlet Witch. But it’s a story that’s mainly about Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). That’s something to keep in mind while managing expectations for the big events that are about to go down.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 ad teases a surprising Spider-Man multiverse connection

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just over three weeks away, which explains the avalanche of ads on TV and social media. Marvel is looking to make the most of this massive crossover movie, and it has already set a record for 2022 presales. One of the wildest Doctor Strange 2 promos yet just dropped in the form of a commercial for an entirely different product, but it contains a brilliant Spider-Man multiverse tease that fans should appreciate.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in Awesome MCU Art

Keanu Reeves has got to be one of the actors fans have been dying to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for years now, they have been campaigning real hard for the star of The Matrix and John Wick franchises to become part of the franchise. Reeves previously revealed that he has in fact had discussions with Marvel Studios regarding a potential involvement in the MCU but admitted that they have yet to find something that would appeal to him.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The top 10 streaming titles across all of your favorite services right now

For all the outsized share of media attention that Netflix gets from one week to the next, it’s far from the only streaming game in town. Increasingly, when you look at the weekly charts comprised of the most-watched TV shows, Netflix’s more than capable rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV Plus are showing up more frequently. And with compelling, buzzy programming. Moreover, that was certainly the case this week, based on the latest data from the streaming search engine service Reelgood.
TV SHOWS
Complex

Sony Confirms It’s Making ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

On Monday at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures confirmed that sequels to both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Ghostbusters: Afterlife are on the way. As Variety reported, the studio announced the sequels as part of a mash-up reel showcasing its forthcoming lineup. Sony did not announce when fans can expect to see either movie, or what talent is attached, but Venom star Tom Hardy confirmed back in 2018 that he signed on for a trilogy. He briefly reprised his role as Eddie Brock and the parasitic Venom for the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Bad Bunny Is Getting His Own Marvel Movie, And It Already Has A Release Date

While Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has yet to introduce its own version of Marvel’s Web-Slinger, it’s certainly not lacking for characters to highlight. We’ve already met Venom and Morbius, Kraven the Hunter is coming in early 2023 and Madame Web will hit the scene later that same year. Now word’s come in that rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, will star in his own Marvel movie set within the SSSU that’s coming in early 2024.
WWE
BGR.com

BGR.com

315K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy