The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in what could possibly be the biggest game of the season for both of these teams. The Rangers currently sit just four points behind the Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. If they can pull off the win here, the Rangers have a very good chance of taking over and becoming the number one seed in the division. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO