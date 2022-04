RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After hours of debate and bickering, the Richmond School Board 5 to 4 against rezoning River City Middle School. According to the RPS administration, when the middle school first opened its doors to students in fall 2021, it had more than 1,500 students enrolled despite being built initially to hold approximately 1,300 students. The administration says the school is expected to have more than 1,600 students enrolled by fall 2022 unless it is rezoned to alleviate overcrowding.

