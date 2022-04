Harvey L. Price, 90, of Le Grand, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for Harvey will take place on Friday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a visitation one-hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Ph. 641-844-1234.

LE GRAND, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO