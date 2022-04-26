ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Grand, IA

Melva Vint, 93

Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Melva Vint, 93, of Le Grand, were held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Le Grand Friends Church...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Robert (Bob) Springer, 94

Robert (Bob) Springer, 94, of Marshalltown, passed away on April 26, 2022. Services for Bob will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, beginning at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of charities. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Gary Warnell, 81

Gary Warnell, 81, of Marshalltown, passed away Monday, April 25th, at the UnityPoint Health- Marshalltown with family at his side. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30th, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the services. He will be laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery with full military honors by the combined VFW/American Legion Honor Guard. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Ph. 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Larry David Collins, 82

Larry David Collins, 82, of Gladbrook, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Westbrook Acres. Funeral services for Larry will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will take place prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Larry and his family.
GLADBROOK, IA
Times-Republican

Harvey L. Price, 90

Harvey L. Price, 90, of Le Grand, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for Harvey will take place on Friday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a visitation one-hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Ph. 641-844-1234.
LE GRAND, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy