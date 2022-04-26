Melva Vint, 93

Robert (Bob) Springer, 94, of Marshalltown, passed away on April 26, 2022. Services for Bob will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, beginning at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of charities. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

