Property Near Cemetery Proposed for Six-Home Development in Toms River

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 225 mixed-income units at a new residential development just a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. Located at 1164 River Avenue in the South Bronx, the 17-story building is part of a larger residential project known as River Crest Apartments, which will bring nearly 750 units of affordable housing to the block. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $15,429 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $375/month studios to $2,059/month three-bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO