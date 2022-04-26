ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Janice Oxenfield, 67

Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice Oxenfield, 67, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 22, 2022,...

www.timesrepublican.com

Times-Republican

Harry Zalk, 73

Harry Zalk, 73, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on the evening of April 23, 2022, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. At this time cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please contact 641-844-1234 or visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Harry and his family.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Margaret (Margie) Smith, 75

Margaret (Margie) Smith, 75, of Iowa Falls, passed away on April 22, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center surrounded by her family. She lived, worked and attended school in Alden, Iowa. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Margie and her family. Per Margie’s final wishes there will be a private family burial at the Alden Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Margie’s family and mailed to 1015 Oak Street, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Times-Republican

Mike Clayberg, 72

Mike Clayberg, 72, passed away at Taylor House Hospice on April 20, 2022, with his family by his side. On April 30, 2022, a visitation will be at 10 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am at Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames, Iowa. A graveside service with military honors will follow services at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
AMES, IA
Times-Republican

Robert (Bob) Springer, 94

Robert (Bob) Springer, 94, of Marshalltown, passed away on April 26, 2022. Services for Bob will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, beginning at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of charities. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Proteus hires director of development

DES MOINES — Proteus, Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering farm workers, has hired a Director of Development, Emily Mendez. Mendez has been tasked with operating the newly established Development Department which will consist of fundraising, grant writing, and fundraising events, including the “I’m Thankful for Farmworkers” event scheduled for November 2022.
DES MOINES, IA
Times-Republican

UnityPoint celebrates hospital relocation with ribbon cutting ceremony

When UnityPoint Health — Waterloo President and CEO Pam Delagardelle led the charge to acquire Central Iowa Healthcare in 2017 and bring Marshalltown into the fold of the larger organization, her reasoning was simple. “The thought of this size of community not having a hospital and struggling just really...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Journey Church hosts marriage conference in Marshalltown

The organizers and performers behind the first ever marriage conference held at Journey Church in Marshalltown on Friday and Saturday were well aware that such events aren’t always an easy sell — particularly for men. But nonetheless, they sought to present a welcoming, upbeat atmosphere with plenty of laughs from comedian Phil Gungor and music from former “American Idol” contestant Tasha Layton for all who attended.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Daily Iowan

Tom Hamilton named new president of Iowa Heartlanders

The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tom Hamilton as their next president on April 21. He will succeed Brian McKenna, who retired after leading the franchise through its inaugural season. A former Coralville Hy-Vee store manager and Iowa City West High School alum, Hamilton had never worked in professional sports before taking...
CORALVILLE, IA
Hot 104.7

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
Times-Republican

Supervisors discuss courthouse change orders, trail project

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors approved just over $550,000 in change orders for the courthouse project and heard from advocates for a project that would pave about 1.8 miles of the bike trail between Marshalltown and Albion during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. County Buildings and Grounds Director Lucas...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Times-Republican

Alliant holds tree planting event in Marshalltown

Alliant Energy, in partnership with Trees Forever, hosted a planting event in Marshalltown on Saturday morning with a focus on Riverview Park. The company plans to plant 100 trees in Marshalltown this year, and they started with 40 on Saturday morning. State Rep. Sue Cahill was one of the planters in attendance.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeye athletes volunteer their time for 'Day of Caring'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — The 24th annual Hawkeye Day of Caring kicked off Sunday with about 200 student-athletes volunteering their time at organizations across Johnson County, KCRG reports. Ten teams from the University of Iowa participated, helping out agencies such as the Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center and Houses...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

