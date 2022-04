Two vehicles were totaled in a traffic accident at the intersection of Fifth Street and Main on Monday morning, and the man who caused the crash is still at large. According to Marshalltown Chief Mike Tupper, a blue 2005 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Fifth Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck at the Main Street intersection at about 9:29 a.m. on Monday.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO