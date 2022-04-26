ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Postal Employee Scholarships awarded

By Editorial
Messenger
 1 day ago

The Postal Employees Scholarship committee has awarded two area seniors...

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

