Police investigating fatal crash at Walnut and Main Streets in Hesperia

Two people were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday on State Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley. The wrong-way crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit trail, according to Riverside County Fire Department. It happened just after the 60 freeway had been reopened after it was closed for construction work.A woman was driving eastbound on the westbound side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.She was driving about 90 miles per hour when her vehicle slammed into a Chevy Malibu. The woman and the driver of the Chevy Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger inside the Chevy Malibu suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Both the passenger and driver were on their way back to Pico Rivera from Palm Springs, according to CHP.A fourth person suffered injuries in the wrong-way crash but declined medical attention. It's unclear which vehicle that person was riding or if it was in a separate vehicle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO