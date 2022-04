The Wyoming high school rodeo circuit paid a visit to Big Piney over the weekend for a two-day event. In the first session on Saturday for the girls, defending national champion Haiden Thompson of Yoder had the best time in the goat tying in 7.01. Jordan Morman of Gillette ran 16.576 to place first in the barrel racing and Sara Montgomery of Wheatland had the #1 time in the breakaway roping in 2.54. Rayne Grant from Wheatland led the pole bending in 19.674.

