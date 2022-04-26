Prep Roundup: No. 2 Dow ties BCW, Chargers sweep CA

Dow's Jordan Danna settles the ball during a game against Saginaw Heritage Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw. Danna scored the Chargers' only goal in a 1-1 tie against Bay City Western on Monday. ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Dow High’s second-ranked girls’ soccer team settled for a disappointing 1-1 tie against host Bay City Western in Saginaw Valley League action on Monday.

After the Warriors scored five minutes into the game, the Chargers tied it on a penalty kick by Jordan Danna in the 15 th minute, and neither team scored again.

Dow goalkeeper Jessica Erickson had four saves to preserve the tie.

The Chargers (7-0-1 overall, 4-0-1 SVL) will host Saginaw Heritage on Wednesday.

DOW SOFTBALL SWEEPS AGAIN

Dow High’s softball team mercied host Flint Carman-Ainsworth 19-0 and 20-1, both in three innings, in Saginaw Valley League play on Monday to improve to 5-9 overall and 5-3 in the Valley.

The Chargers have won five of six since beginning the season 0-8.

Delaney Belding got the win in game one, going all three innings and striking out eight.

At the plate, Belding had two hits and four runs batted in, while Izzy Diehl also had two hits, and Sophie Rodgers drove in a run.

Diehl earned the win in game two, going all three innings and fanning six.

Rodgers had three hits and three runs batted in, while Rachel Rose had two hits and three RBIs, and Taylor Huschke added two hits and two RBIs.

The Chargers will head to Bay City Western on Thursday.

CHARGERS TAKE TWO FROM CA

Dow High swept Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16-0 in three innings and 13-1 in five innings in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Monday.

Ethan Bergstein got the win in game one, going 2 2/3 perfect innings and striking out five.

Billy VanSumeren went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs batted in, and two runs scored for the Chargers, while Nolan Sanders went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Zack Parker scored three times.

Thomas Bacigalupo earned the win in the nightcap, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in two innings. He struck out five.

Sanders went 2-for-2 and scored twice, while Joe Craig went 2-for-2 and drove in a run, and John Szajenko added two RBIs.

Dow (8-5 overall, 5-2 SVL) will host Bay City Western on Thursday.

MUSTANGS SPLIT WITH TAWAS

Meridian split with Tawas in nonconference baseball on Monday, losing the opener 9-4 and winning the nightcap 6-2.

Reece Teer took the loss in game one, going two innings and giving up five runs.

A.J. Holsinger doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Jace Burns got the win in game two, pitching two scoreless innings.

Teer had a double for Meridian.

The Mustangs (7-2) host Clare on Thursday.

LANCERS SWEEP SHARKS IN SOFTBALL

Bullock Creek swept St. Louis 12-1 in five innings and 13-6 in softball on Monday.

Heidi Nagel got the win in game one, going all five innings and allowing one unearned run on only two hits with no walks, while striking out 11.

Lauren Borsenik went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and scored twice for the Lancers, while Emma Lovelace went 2-for-2, and Mattie Midkiff went 2-for-3.

In the nightcap, Midkiff, Grace Stern, and Nagel combined to allow two earned runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Sydney Borsenik went 4-for-5 with three doubles and drove in seven runs, while Lovelace had three hits, Stern homered, and Emmah Hanson, Lauren Borsenik, and Olyviah Hanson each added two hits.

The Lancers (5-1) will host Ogemaw Heights on Thursday.

HERST, FRANKLAND COMBINE FOR 8 GOALS IN LANCERS' WIN

Bullock Creek’s Jacey Herst and Brooke Frankland each scored four goals Monday to lead the Lancers to an 8-1 win over host Standish-Sterling in girls’ soccer.

Lauryn Wishowski had three assists, while Creek goalkeeper Erin Harnick made six saves.

“Our midfield and our front line worked well together tonight and kept the pressure on net,” said Lancers’ coach Jason Long. “ … (On defense), Skyler Parsons and Claudia Moses did an excellent job of closing down any attacks that came our way.”

Creek (4-3) will head to Gladwin on Wednesday.

DOW BASEBALL FALLS IN TOM ROBERTS INVITE

Dow High’s baseball team went 1-1 at its own Tom Roberts Invitational on Saturday, beating Alpena 7-0 and then losing 16-15 to Standish-Sterling in the championship game.

Jay Worsley got the win over Alpena, going six scoreless innings and allowing four hits.

Joe Craig went 2-for-3 with a run batted in and scored once for the Chargers, while Zack Parker went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and scored twice.

Worsley, the third of four Dow pitchers in the final, took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Jack Bakus went 4-for-5 with a homer and two doubles and drove in seven runs for the Chargers, while Parker went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three times, and Nolan Sanders scored four runs.

Dow (6-5) will host Bay City Western on Thursday.

MIDLAND-DOW BOYS' LAX EDGES FOREST HILLS NORTHERN

Cal Stearns scored six goals Saturday to lead Midland-Dow to a 14-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in boys’ lacrosse.

Ryan Stadelmaier had two goals and four assists for Midland-Dow, while Will Kuper, Kyle Riter, and Ryan Pomranky each had two goals and an assist.

Midland-Dow goalkeeper Tate Clerc had 17 saves to earn the victory.

Midland-Dow led 5-2 after one quarter and 8-5 at halftime before FHN outscored Midland-Dow 4-3 in each of the final two quarters to make it close.

"I thought the boys played well. Forest Hills Northern is a good lacrosse team, and they capitalized on our mistakes,” said Midland-Dow coach Joe Stadelmaier. “We will watch the film and improve this week in practice and get ready for Heritage on Thursday."

Midland-Dow (6-2) will host Saginaw Heritage on Thursday at the Dow field.

DOW BOYS' GOLF TAKES 2ND AT VALLEY JAMBOREE

Dow High’s boys’ golf team finished second out of 12 teams at the second Saginaw Valley League jamboree on Monday. Flint Powers took first with a team score of 308, while the Chargers shot 309, and Midland High was eighth at 361.

Dow’s Carson Everett, Cesar Cunaud, and Caden Chritz each fired a 77 to tie for fourth overall, while Aiden Tanis shot 78 to finish eighth. No scores for Midland were made available.

The Chargers, who won the first SVL jamboree, are tied with Powers for first place in the Valley standings overall.

TOMKO'S GOAL GIVES CBA GIRLS ANOTHER VICTORY

Ila Tomko scored her 16 th goal in seven games on Monday to lift Calvary Baptist Academy to a 1-0 win over Oscoda in girls’ soccer.

Hannah Schmidt assisted on the goal.

“The girls played well tonight as a team. It was one of those games where we controlled the pace from start to finish but struggled to find the net throughout the match,” said CBA coach Paul Reece. “Oscoda had a couple of solid players that they positioned in key roles to help disrupt our flow of attack.

“ … This tactic limited our opportunities and forced us to work on possession play and patience in order to draw the Oscoda defense out in order to execute an effective attack,” added Reece, whose Kings improve to 5-1-1.

BEAVERTON SOFTBALL GOES 4-0 ON THE WEEK

Beaverton swept host Birch Run 7-3 and 13-3 in five innings in nonconference softball last Thursday.

Cadence Augustine got the win in game one, going the distance and allowing three earned runs.

Grace Simpson had two hits with a double and two runs batted in for the Beavers, while Alexis Grove also had two hits and two RBIs, Faith Danielak had two hits with a double, and Lily Ficek added an RBI single.

Augustine also got the win in game two, allowing six hits and two walks and striking out four.

Ficek had three hits with a double and four RBIs, while Danielak had two hits and drove in three runs, Kayla Newman had three hits and an RBI, Hannah Stearns collected three hits, Leiyah Mungin had two hits with a double and an RBI, Laken Longstreth also had two hits and an RBI, and Jadyn Bair drove in two runs.

On Friday, Beaverton swept Grayling 11-6 and 14-8.

Augustine earned the victory in the opener, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk.

Sawyer Gerow tripled and doubled and drove in three runs, while Grove had two hits and an RBI, Mungin had a two-run double, and Ficek and Bair both added an RBI single.

Abby Northrup picked up her first varsity win in the nightcap, allowing six earned runs.

Grove notched five hits with a double and two RBIs, while Ficek had four hits and drove in five runs, Newman had two hits and three RBIs, Stearns had two hits and an RBI, Mungin and Bair both also had two hits, and Gerow drove in two runs.

"We had a very busy week with terrible (weather) conditions to play in, and the kids responded well,” said Beaverton coach Aaron Wentworth, whose Beavers improve to 9-3.

CHEMICS BEAT LANCERS IN TENNIS

Midland High beat Bullock Creek 7-1 in nonleague girls’ tennis on Monday.

In singles for the Chemics, Dalton DeBoer beat Hillary Anderson 6-0, 6-1 in the first flight; Riley Penwell beat Ashlyn McDonald 6-1, 6-1 in the second flight; and Brooklyn Moore beat Adreannah Diamond 6-2, 6-2 in the third flight.

Midland swept the doubles flights, as Allison Stiffler and Emma Buschlen beat Allison McMahon and Kaylee Hillard 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first flight; Abby Carroll and Sofia Sanchez beat Emma Stern and Autumn Brown 6-0, 6-2 in the second flight; Cheryl Fritz and Avery Miller beat Kailee Parsons and Grayson Miller 6-0, 6-3 in the third flight; and Chloe Nieto and Lauren McGuirk beat Hanna Somerville and Hannah Rivard 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth flight.

The Lancers’ win came at No. 4 singles, as Taylor Mathey beat Ale Brenes 6-1, 6-1.

BCW BASEBALL SWEEPS LAPEER

Bay City Western swept Lapeer 17-6 and 7-5 in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Monday. The opener went six innings, while the nightcap ended after five innings due to darkness.

Ryker Decaire earned the win in game one, going three innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits.

Miles Yurgaites led the Warriors at the plate with three hits and three runs batted in, while Ben Kochany had two hits and four RBIs and scored three times, Aidan Robinson had two hits and two RBIs and scored three times, Landy Murphy had two hits with a double and scored twice, and Logan O’Hare scored four times.

Patrick Wilcox got the win in game two, giving up one run on four hits in four innings.

Decaire doubled twice for BCW, while Kochany, Cam Shooltz and Colton Hopp each added two hits with a double apiece.

“We played with a lot of energy today. It was a fun day of baseball, and we played well in all facets of the game,” said Western coach Tim McDonald.

The Warriors improve to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in the Valley.

GLADWIN BLANKED IN SOCCER

Gladwin lost 3-0 to host McBain Northern Michigan Christian in Northern Michigan Soccer League girls’ soccer on Monday.

Goalkeeper Renae Parrett had five saves for the Flying G’s.

“McBain is a quality team, and we played them pretty well,” said Gladwin coach Jerome Smalley. “Our midfield played well on both ends of the field, but their passing kept us off-balance for much of the game.”

The G’s (4-3-0 overall and in the conference) will host Bullock Creek on Wednesday.