Freeman turns attention to recruiting after 1st Irish spring

Penn State has zeroed in on a target for its next athletics director given Sandy Barbour’s upcoming retirement. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic reported that Patrick Kraft is who the Nittany Lions have in mind as their next AD. Kraft, a former Indiana walk-on linebacker who later earned a scholarship, is the current AD at Boston College, and was AD at Temple before that. This shapes up to be the latest leadership hire by Penn State as the school has a new president, Neeli Bendapudi, formerly of Louisville, slated to begin May 10.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO