Telecoms group Orange denies mulling sale of its physical network

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Orange has no plans to sell its physical telecoms network, Orange CFO Ramon Fernandez said on Tuesday.

French financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday that Orange was studying the sale of its 734,000 kilometres of underground lines and its 15 million telephone poles. It said it could be valued at around 8 billion euros and could possibly be sold to an infrastructure fund.

“There is no such news in this dossier, which only exists in the press,” Fernandez said.