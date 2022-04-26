ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite imagery detects third mass grave near Mariupol

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Satellite imagery has detected another mass grave outside Mariupol, the besieged strategic port city in southeast Ukraine that has been bombarded by Russian forces for weeks, Radio Free Europe first reported on Monday. Driving the news: The third mass grave site detected by U.S. firm Planet Labs' satellite imagery...

