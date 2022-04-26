Satellite imagery detects third mass grave near Mariupol

What should we understand about recent speculation that Russia might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine?. The historical record shows that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not opposed to inhumane tactics. Also, questions have been raised about his mental stability. Some analysts suggest that he suffers from a small-man syndrome, "Napoleon complex," a personality disorder, or even steroid rage. However, The American Psychiatric Association's "Goldwater Rule" cautions us not to question any person’s mental health without direct examination. In Section 7 of its “Principles of Medical Ethics,” the association states, "It is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement." Since a person with absolute power is not likely to agree to a mental health examination, though, must we then ignore the possibility of mental health issues in a person with the power to launch a nuclear weapon?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO