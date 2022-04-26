ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey sees high demand despite inflation woes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Tuesday forecast sustained demand in an under-supplied market, despite fears of consumers tightening their belts in the wake of soaring inflationary pressures.

The FTSE 100 firm said its order book stood at 2.97 billion pounds ($3.79 billion) as of April 17, compared with 2.81 billion pounds in the year-ago period, when the sector was supported by several government measures.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK retail sales slump as inflation rises, spending shifts - CBI

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British retail sales slumped in April with the first year-on-year fall in volumes in 13 months, reflecting a cost-of-living squeeze and changed spending patterns, figures from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday. The CBI's headline retail sales balance fell to -35 in April...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Global investor optimism lifted shares on Wednesday despite blurry inflation forecasts as bank earnings and oil supply concerns boosted trading sentiment. The Japanese yen weakened past the 126 yen per dollar mark on Wednesday for the first time since 2002, while the euro was pinned...
STOCKS
Reuters

Morgan Stanley cuts euro zone GDP forecasts

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday it had revised down its economic growth forecasts for the euro area this year and the next, anticipating a meaningful slowdown in economic growth in the second half of this year. The investment bank said that while the euro area...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold firms as concerns over growth, inflation persist

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,904.36 per ounce by 10:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,902.30. Gold rose on Tuesday, recovering slightly from a retreat to an over one-month trough in the last session, as investors sought cover from fears of stalling global growth and soaring inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Homebuilder#Ftse
International Business Times

Markets Plunge On China Lockdowns, Rate Hike Fears

Stock markets and oil prices sank Monday on growing concern that lockdowns in China aimed at fighting a worsening Covid outbreak could further harm a world economy battling decades-high inflation. The losses extended last week's sell-off triggered by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating that the US central bank would...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued Covid-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures settled 2.6% higher at $104.99 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Palladium falls nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit

April 25 (Reuters) - Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as China's COVID-led lockdowns soured the demand outlook for the autocatalyst, while looming U.S. interest rate hikes took the shine off gold. Spot palladium fell 9.6% to $2,146.20 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT), after hitting its...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in crosshairs as fears mount on China, war, inflation

Shipping stocks fell sharply on Monday as Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher. Multiple shipping names sank by double digits, adding to last week’s pullback. U.S.-listed shipowner shares face simultaneous sentiment pressures on multiple fronts. The longer China’s COVID lockdowns last and the further they spread, the more...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to two-year high; yuan tumbles

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar scaled two-year peaks, as a wave of risk aversion hit global markets, while the Chinese yuan posted its largest three-day losing streak in nearly four years on growing worries of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. With war in...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Oil slumps more than 4% amid Shanghai lockdown frets, nears $100/barrel

Both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and UK crude oil futures’ prices are trading almost flatlined on Tuesday’s afternoon European trading after having been chopped off as much as 4 per cent to a fresh two-week low on Monday, as frets are mounting over global energy demand outlook in context of a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai alongside a likely 50bps (basis percentage point) rate-hike in the US.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ascends on China COVID fears, Fed rate hike pace

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to around a two-year high against the euro and an 18-month high versus the pound as fears about the economic impact of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and an aggressive pace of U.S. rate hikes sent investors scrambling for safety. China’s offshore...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) is in an enviable position. The $52 billion Danish shipping titan raised its 2022 guidance on Tuesday thanks to soaring container rates caused by more pandemic-related disruption at Chinese ports. The company, which shifts around 17% of the world’s shipping containers, reckons it will deliver more than $19 billion in free cash flow, up $4 billion from its previous estimate. Even though the number of containers on the move fell 7% in the first three months of the year – a consequence of Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine – rates were up 71% compared to 2021. Maersk’s shares jumped 10%.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as economic slowdown fears mount

U.S. Treasury yields retreated Tuesday morning, with investor focus remaining on the Covid-19 outbreak in China and concerns over a global economic slowdown. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 8.9 basis points to 2.74% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5.12 basis points lower to 2.842%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Caterpillar sales seen lifted by oil, commodity prices

April 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

Iron ore and steel futures slump as demand expectations are weighed by Shanghai’s extended lockdown and fears that other parts of China, including Beijing, may be subject to similarly harsh curbs. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 11% on Monday....
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy