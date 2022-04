Proposals centering on what it would take to make Colon a destination community were ambitious yet plentiful during a community-input session Tuesday. Ideas were across the board. Some (the need for more downtown parking, a greater variety of retail options) were repeated more than once, a few (more community-oriented wintertime activities) would require coordination and a strong team of volunteers, while others (permanent crop circles featuring a rabbit and top hat) were humorous, but facetious.

COLON, MI ・ 27 MINUTES AGO