San Diego County, CA

Results Begin To Come In From 20th Anniversary Creek To Bay Cleanup

By Dan Shepard
 1 day ago

Over 5,500 registered volunteers of all ages took part in region’s largest environmental cleanup honoring Earth Day. San Diego County (April, 2022) – As of 3 p.m. today, I Love A Clean San Diego reports more than 5,500 registered volunteers have removed over 74,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets,...

Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
California Society
California Government
San Diego County, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
#San Diego Bay#Plastic Pollution#Volunteers
CBS LA

3 sea lion pups rescued from the brink of death released back into the wild in Rancho Palos Verdes

Three sea lion pups were released back into the ocean Tuesday after being nursed back to health.The pups had been rescued and rehabilitated by the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro after being separated from their mothers as young as 3 months old. One of them was found being pecked at, nearly to death, by seagulls.But the MMC brought the pups in to a groundbreaking new research project designed to help rehabilitate sea lion pups that were previously not known to survive in the wild without being under a mother's care at such a young age."Our vet rehabilitated these animals through a special new protocol that she's developed," said Amber Becerra, CEO of MMC. "And now we have them satellite tracked and tagged, and we're going to be able to monitor them."The pups were among 31 pups that are part of the project from Dr. Lauren Palmer, the hospital director of MMC. A total of 10 pups will be tracked upon release for up to 120 to 150 days, or however long the tags transmit.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Run to Wend From the Salton Sea to Palomar Mountain

DEATH VALLEY TO MOUNT WHITNEY? It is, without quibble, one of the most famous, and famously challenging, courses in the world. A number of hardy athletes take on this incredible challenge each summer, hoofing along the 135-mile course, from the lowest point in North America to nearly the highest over three hot (very, very hot at the start) days. The Badwater 135 is called "The World's Toughest Foot Race," and it has become a legendary event, one that draws attention from around the globe. But there are other notable Golden State happenings presented by AdventureCORPS, the group that helms the Badwater 135, and one of them sets out from another picturesque place known for its low elevation, to conclude at a high point, in the spring. It's the Badwater Salton Sea, and it will soon make its ninth run between two epic Southern California spots, crossing the bridge from April to May.
SPORTS
International Business Times

California Desalination Plant Suffers Setback With Denial Recommendation

A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

US Secretary of Energy and Congressman Raul Ruiz listen to concerns from Salton Sea community members

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D (CA-36) was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm for a visit to the Salton Sea Wednesday morning. Together, Dr. Ruiz and Secretary Granholm lead a listening session with local community members and leaders to hear their firsthand experiences with public health and the environmental impacts of the Salton The post US Secretary of Energy and Congressman Raul Ruiz listen to concerns from Salton Sea community members appeared first on KESQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Community Policy