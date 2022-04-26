Telecoms Group Orange Denies Mulling Sale of Its Physical Network

Like many young Afro-Brazilians in Salvador, Bahia, Gabriel Pita, 21, used to struggle to survive. Since he was a child, he worked with his mother selling snacks, sweets, homemade bread and cakes on the streets of Salvador, considered the Blackest city in Latin America. In other words, he had a typical routine of an Afro-Brazilian kid from the low-middle class in Brazil, without many life aspirations. However, when participating in a men’s beauty contest in 2016, everything changed for this 6’2′ young man. After the success achieved in the contest, he decided to pursue a career as a model and today he is one of the main names and faces of Hugo Boss, one of the most renowned fashion brands in the world.

