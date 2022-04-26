ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Question of The Day for Tuesday 4-26-22

By Howard Gordon
 1 day ago
According to a survey, 40% of people have lied to a friend to avoid this. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER : Helping to Move

