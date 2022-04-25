ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

 3 days ago

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval...

IFLScience

Biden Announces $6 Billion To Revive Dying Nuclear Power Plants

As the US focuses on pushing towards cleaner energy sources, the Biden administration has now pledged $6 billion to save fusion power plants across the nation from closure, reports the Associated Press. This will mark the largest financial investment into old nuclear plants the US has ever made, and will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden rollback of Trump-era permitting reforms will harm his own clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has reversed Trump-era reforms to modernize the federal permitting process. But the decision could undermine the administration’s own clean energy goals by making it more difficult to permit clean energy infrastructure at a time when we should be building more clean energy faster. In 2020, the...
POTUS
Reuters

Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and...
HOUSTON, TX
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Chilean regulator moves to sanction Glencore over mine monitoring

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s environmental regulator said on Tuesday it had launched a sanction process against Glencore’s Lomas Bayas copper mine for noncompliance with water, flora and fauna monitoring in its operation area. An investigation led to the formulation of a “very serious” charge of not monitoring aquifer...
WORLD
