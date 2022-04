PORTSMOUTH – After 20 years, the long standing controversy surrounding the Marting’s Building may finally be coming to an end. On Monday, the Portsmouth City Council voted 5-1 to approve the final reading of an ordinance transferring 515 Chillicothe Street, also known as the former Marting’s Building, to the Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA). SOPA has been working with a yet unnamed developer to find an occupant for the long vacant building.

