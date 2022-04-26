ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Homicide investigation in Sacramento's Meadowview area

Cover picture for the articleSacramento police said they found a...

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police: Armed Suspect Has Surrendered, Hostage Is Now Safe

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to Sacramento Police, the hostage situation that started on Monday has ended. Police say the armed suspect, 48-year-old Eric Minjares, surrendered and the hostage is now safe. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours. The victim is safe. Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 26, 2022 Original Story: Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home. Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX40

Police: Drunken suspect arrested after leaving his kids inside Roseville Safeway

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in March after police said he appeared to be publicly drunk at a Roseville grocery store while with his children. On March 23, Roseville police said they responded to a call from a Safeway employee on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The employee reported that a man, who was […]
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Cops Kill People: 54-Year-Old California Grandmother Killed After Stockton Officer Fired 30 Shots Into Her Car’s Windshield

Tracy Gaeta Shot And Killed After California Cop Fires 30 Rounds Into Her Car. We would ask how it is that police officers continually show their wanton lack of respect for the rules that govern them and the laws of human decency but we already know the answer. Sadly, the boys and girls in blue show us day after day that they are incompetent and that incompetency is a matter of life and death when it comes to Black folks.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives: Man Shot To Death In Modesto Was DoorDash Driver Who Had Just Completed Delivery

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say the man who was found shot to death in a car on Monday night in Modesto was a DoorDash driver. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the man killed as 56-year-old Modesto resident Andrew Satavu. Detectives say Satavu was working for DoorDash and had just completed a food delivery in the area of the shooting. Investigators say the shooting remains under investigation and it’s still unclear if it was a random attack. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson said they were shocked and saddened after the incident. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are reaching out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can,” the spokesperson said.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA

